Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 91,068 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,068 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.46% of Five9 worth $76,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,569,000 after buying an additional 208,604 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,373,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,663,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,614 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $141.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

