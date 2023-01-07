Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 58,265 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,265 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $302,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $475.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.79.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

