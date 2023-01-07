Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 76,214 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,214 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.03% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $76,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 156,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

