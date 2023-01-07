American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 8,546 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average daily volume of 5,958 put options.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,414,000 after buying an additional 335,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after acquiring an additional 771,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.