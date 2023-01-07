American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,717 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 30.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,560 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in American Express by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in American Express by 13.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 198,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 2.6 %

AXP stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.28. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

