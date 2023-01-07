American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

AMH opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $814,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.6% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 953,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

