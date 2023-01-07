American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,398 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of American Water Works worth $25,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.3 %

American Water Works stock opened at $158.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.69.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

