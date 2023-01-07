Analysts Offer Predictions for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.58%.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
