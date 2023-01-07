Analysts Offer Predictions for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($29.79) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($58.46) to €46.10 ($49.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €30.00 ($31.91) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.34.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

