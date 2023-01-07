Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 122,588 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 293.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,588 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amedisys to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.44.

Amedisys stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.48 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

