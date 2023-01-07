Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 125,405 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,405 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $21,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $81.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.62.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,367,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,253,183.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,367,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,253,183.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,900 shares of company stock worth $22,778,003 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.