Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 161,744 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 906.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,744 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $20,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Paychex by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Paychex stock opened at $117.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

