Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 183,906 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 734.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.71% of Dycom Industries worth $19,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.