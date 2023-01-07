Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 154.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,932 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $26,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after buying an additional 170,304 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

