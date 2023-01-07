Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 734.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.71% of Dycom Industries worth $19,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

DY stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.65. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

