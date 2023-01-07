Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 522.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,559 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $23,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,487,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,337,000 after acquiring an additional 477,225 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 677,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 326,529 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

Syneos Health stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.63. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

