Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 144,358 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,358 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $146.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.