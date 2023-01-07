Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 146,909 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 208.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Garmin worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 149,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin Price Performance

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

