Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 184,543 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.21% of Harmonic worth $16,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,050,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,458,000 after buying an additional 428,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 86,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,604 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Harmonic stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $369,215.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,390. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

