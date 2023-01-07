Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,049 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,961,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.