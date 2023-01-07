Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,348,003 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of First Republic Bank worth $22,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $126.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.67. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $209.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.