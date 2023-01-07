Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $15.71 Million Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 936,620 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 2.81% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 0.63. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $506,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,652,955.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $506,043.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,652,955.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,442 shares of company stock worth $612,966 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.