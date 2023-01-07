Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $16.85 Million Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 191,230 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.47% of RadNet worth $16,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in RadNet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the third quarter worth $474,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in RadNet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 46,309 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $58,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $185,856.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RDNT opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). RadNet had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.17 million. Equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

