Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $18.62 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 155.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,778 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,674 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $18,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Solar by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Solar by 15.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $156.80 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $173.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

