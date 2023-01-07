Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $22.09 Million Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,962 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 2.73% of Innoviva worth $22,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Innoviva Price Performance

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.55. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.45 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 78.39% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

