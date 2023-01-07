Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $22.12 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 937.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,020 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $22,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after buying an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 408,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.85.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

