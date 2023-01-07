Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $22.51 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592,280 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.83% of Under Armour worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 517.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE:UA opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.47. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

