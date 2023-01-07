Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $24.37 Million Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 2,290.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996,090 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.68% of World Fuel Services worth $24,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,052,000 after purchasing an additional 146,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after acquiring an additional 538,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after acquiring an additional 150,407 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 282,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INT. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Trading Up 0.5 %

INT opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Further Reading

