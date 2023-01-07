Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $24.71 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 207,617 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $24,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 90.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,176 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after buying an additional 388,302 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8,939.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 279,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 276,047 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in RingCentral by 2,654.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 207,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 199,915 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research cut RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

RingCentral Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $34.02 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $509.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.93 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 37.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.