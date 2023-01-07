Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $25.25 Million Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,496,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,026 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $25,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,059 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $24,514,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 292.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 454,507 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 564,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 419,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,777,000 after acquiring an additional 323,980 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.80. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $43.13.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $439.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. Mizuho cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. CL King dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

