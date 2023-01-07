Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $26.12 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 942.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of McKesson worth $26,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK stock opened at $386.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.43. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $237.61 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.