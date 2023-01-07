Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,071 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 2.10% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $25,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 39,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

