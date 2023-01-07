Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,405 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $21,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares in the company, valued at $142,378,524.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,778,003. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.5 %

IBKR stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $81.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on IBKR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

