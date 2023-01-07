Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,496,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,026 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $25,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CL King cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $43.13.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.80 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.