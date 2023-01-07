Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 324,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of IONS opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -337.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

