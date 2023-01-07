Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 522.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,559 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $23,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 124.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

Syneos Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

