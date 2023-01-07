Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,059 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $24,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.30.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

