Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 614.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,429 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $147.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $217.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.