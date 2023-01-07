Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,049 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,961,178 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,606,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $191,981,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,632.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,687,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,289 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $74,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

