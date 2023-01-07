Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 911,611 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 2,016.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 911,611 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $25,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, SVP James O’boyle purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $28,809.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 100,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,197 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.63 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.11%. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

