Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 354,955 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 354,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.27% of Comerica at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Comerica Stock Performance
CMA opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $102.09.
Comerica Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.05.
Comerica Profile
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
