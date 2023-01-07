Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 836,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,290 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $21,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 43.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,304,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 197,786 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,711 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $22,259,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANAB. Raymond James downgraded AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 23.1 %

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.08. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 3,003.32%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million. Analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.