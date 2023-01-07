Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 573.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,598 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.81.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $214.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

