Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6,484.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,529 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock worth $3,043,791,872. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.29 and a 200 day moving average of $151.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.