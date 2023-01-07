Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 203.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441,270 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.33% of Unum Group worth $25,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Up 0.6 %

UNM stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.