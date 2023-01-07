Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 869,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,973 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $25,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Shares of SMTC opened at $30.33 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.35.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

