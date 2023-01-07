Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.52 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -337.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IONS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

