Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 130,100 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 698,915 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 130,100 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $17,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.05.

Halliburton Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

