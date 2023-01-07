Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 15,498 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,498 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $21,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $139.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average of $136.32. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

