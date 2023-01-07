Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 58,067 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,067 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $270.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.04 and its 200 day moving average is $229.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $333.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.