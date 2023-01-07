ATB Capital Boosts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$174.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$74.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$129.83.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$98.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.14. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$47.13 and a 52 week high of C$116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.51.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$429.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$416.80 million. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 16.1600007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

